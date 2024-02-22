Marcos open to legalizing motorcycle taxis

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said he is open to legalizing motorcycle taxis and easing regulations for transport network vehicle service (TNVS).

He made the remark after his meeting with Malaysian-based tech firm Grab Holdings Inc. last Tuesday at the President’s Hall in Malacanang.

"We're working with Grab to legalizing motorcycle taxis and relax regulations on TNVS," Marcos said in a post in his Facebook account.

Grab has been pushing for scrapping the supply cap being imposed by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to regulate the number of TNVS units.

It is also expected to benefit from legalizing motorcycle taxis since it also offered services after it brought out Move It in 2022. Motorcycle taxis are operating through a pilot study being conducted by the LTFRB.

Bills for legalizing motorcycle taxis are pending in Congress. DMS