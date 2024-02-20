PNP monitors no threats so far as EDSA People Power Revolution anniversary nears

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda, Jr. said they have not monitored any threats ahead of the commemoration of the 38th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution on February 25.

“So far we have not monitored anything worrisome except for the crowd that we are expecting. Nevertheless, our PNP, the men on the ground, we are closely monitoring all the intelligence reports that we receive and we will be deploying accordingly,” Acorda told reporters.

Acorda said they will be monitoring rallies in Manila and Cebu on Feb. 25.

He added that they plan to deploy around 2,500 personnel in Cebu and around 6,000 personnel in Manila.

Acorda appealed to the people joining the rallies to make the observance of the anniversary of the Edsa People Power Revolution peaceful.

“I am urging those participating in these rallies to hold them peacefully. We will be exercising maximum tolerance but we hope no one causes a commotion,” Acorda said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS