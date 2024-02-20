Pacquiao ''saddened and disappointed'' over IOC denial to allow him to fight in Olympics

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao said Monday he is ''saddened and disappointed'' at the decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to deny the request of the Philippine Olympic Committee to allow him to participate in the coming 2024 Paris Olympics.

The IOC said that at 45 years old, Pacquiao is five years over the age limit rules.

''While I am very saddened and disappointed, I understand the age limit rules,'' Pacquiao said in a statement.

''I will continue to support and cheer for the Filipino athletes who will represent our country in the Olympics. Make us proud,'' added Pacquiao.

Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino said it was ''too bad our beloved boxing icon is disqualified because of his age and that everyone needs to go through qualifiers in all sports to be able to participate in Paris.''

So far only four Filipinos, led by pole vaulter EJ Obiena, have qualified for the Paris Games.

Pacquiao said he will fight Muay Thai fighter Buakaw Banchamek in an exhibition match on April 20 in Thailand.

The bout will be six three-minute rounds with two minute breaks. DMS