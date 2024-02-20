「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
33度-24度
両替レート
1万円=P3,710
$100=P5585

2月20日のまにら新聞から

Six soldiers killed in battle vs alleged DI-Maute Group in Lanao del Norte

［ 123 words｜2024.2.20｜英字 (English) ］

Six soldiers were killed while four were injured during fighting Sunday against alleged Dawlah Islamiyah-Maute Group in Munal, Lanao del Norte, the military said Monday.

In a statement, Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. said two DI-Maute Group members died in Sunday fighting, but six soldiers ''paid the ultimate sacrifice.''

The fighting was a ''continuation'' of the military's effort against the DI-Maute Group which was responsible for the bombing of the Mindanao State University gym last year, said Brawner.

Brawner said the wounded were evacuated to Camp Evangelista Station Hospital in Cagayan de Oro.

''I assure their families and every Filipino that justice will be meted and all efforts will be exhausted in pursuit of the enemy,'' said Brawner. DMS

