Meralco to invest P280 million to ensure power for Metro Manila Subway Project

The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) will invest P280 million to develop a new switching station that will ensure the provision of reliable and stable power for the country’s underground mass transport system.

Top officials of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and Meralco held a ceremonial signing at the Meralco Operating Center in Pasig City for the construction of the Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP) 115 kV switching station that will be located in Barangay Ugong, Valenzuela City.

Slated for completion in 2026, the planned switching station will play a crucial role in connecting the transport system to Meralco’s distribution network.

“This trail-blazing rail project will not be able to proceed without help from Meralco. This collaboration goes deeper than a public-private partnership. It translates to the benefit of subway commuters whom we promised comfortable, affordable, safe, sustainable and accessible train rides,” Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said.

The Metro Manila Subway is an underground railway line that will run from Mindanao Avenue, Quezon City to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City, reducing travel time between the cities from an hour and 10 minutes to only 45 minutes.

Meralco executive vice president and chief operating officer Ronnie Aperocho assured the DOTr of the distribution utility’s full support to the Philippine government’s landmark project.

“The Metro Manila Subway will definitely change the way of living in the country’s economic center. As we continue to make significant contributions to nation-building and economic growth, this ceremony underscores Meralco’s unwavering commitment to powering the country’s critical infrastructure by providing reliable, efficient, and sustainable power,” Aperocho said. Meralco