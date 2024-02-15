80-year-old woman dies, over 50 hurt as second floor of church collapses during Ash Wednesday mass

An 80 year-old woman died while over 50 were injured after a portion of the second floor of a Catholic Church in Bulacan collapsed while devotees were attending Ash Wednesday mass.

According to the San Jose Del Monte City Public Information Office, the incident happened around 7 am at the St. Peter Apostle Parish Church in Barangay Tungkong Mangga.

In a radio interview, Gina Ayson, San Jose Del Monte City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) Chief said the second floor of the church collapsed while the people were lining up while the priest rubbed the sign of the cross on their foreheads using ashes.

"We now have a total of 52 injured, one died before 1pm. The fatality is an 80 years-old female from Dela Costa Home 3 Barangay Graceville," she said.

"She was on the ground floor when she was hit by the portion of the second floor that collapsed," she added.

Ayson said a portion of the second floor, which was made of wood, showed signs of decay.

Ayson said three other victims sustained major injuries one of them is 82-year-old with multiple fractures, a 70- year-old who sustained fracture in the left leg and a 49-year-old who needs to undergo surgery on his hand.

San Jose Del Monte City Public Information Office said the victims were brought to Ospital ng Lungsod ng San Jose del Monte, Tala Hospital, Brigino General Hospital, Skyline Hospital, Labpro Diagnostic Center and at Grace General Hospital.

Following the incident, Mayor Arthur Robes visited the site to assess the situation and to ensure that all the injured victims will be treated for free. Robina Asido/DMS