Japan, IOM launches project to boost Joint Peace and Security Teams in Mindanao

By Jaspearl Tan

The Japanese government and the International Organization of Migration (IOM) on Wednesday launched a project that would strengthen Joint Peace and Security Teams (JPSTs) in Mindanao.

Under the "Enhancing and Sustaining Peace and Security Mechanisms in Mindanao" project, Japan will be providing $2.58 million to strengthen the JPSTs.

The JPST is a force composed of members from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the Philippine National Police (PNP), and the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces (BIAF) of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), that was created to maintain peace and order in Mindanao during its transition.

Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuhiko Koshikawa said it was important to support JPSTs to ensure that they would keep the peace in the Bangsamoro region and respond to its emerging needs.

“For lasting peace to be achieved in Mindanao, it is essential that those at the frontline be given every possible support for the effective reinforcement of these building initiatives,” Koshikawa said.

“As the transition period has been prolonged, some of the stations have been damaged by natural disasters. The role of JPSTs has expanded to respond to some emerging needs in Bangsamoro regions. To respond to such an emerging need, the government of Japan had decided to provide additional support for the JPST,” he said.

“Through this project, we fervently hope the strengthened JPST will be able to will be able to perform their duties with more ease and confidence, especially with the approach of the 2025 Bangsamoro parliamentary election,” he added.

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) will be holding its first parliamentary elections next year.

The outgoing Japanese envoy also assured that they will continue to support the country in achieving its peace and development goals.

“Last but not least, as my time here in the Philippines comes to an end, I would like to express my deepest gratitude for the years of common ideas and teamwork I have experienced while working shoulder-to-shoulder with all of you,” Koshikawa said.

“Please rest assured, that Japan will continue its support, with the goal of attaining lasting peace and development in the nation,” he said.

For her part, IOM Chief of Mission Tristan Burnett expressed hope that the project will help JPSTs realize their full potential as agents of peace and development.

“This new project with the government of Japan is implemented as part of a broader program to prevent, manage, and resolve conflict as a driver of displacement and an obstacle to return and reintegration,” Burnett said. DMS