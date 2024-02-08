Marcos reaffirms commitment to develop Davao Region through ‘Davao Public Transport Modernization Project’

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led on Wednesday the launching of the Davao Public Transport Modernization Project (DPTMP), reaffirming the administration’s commitment to improve mass transportation system that will further develop the Davao region.

In his speech during the 125th founding anniversary of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the ceremonial signing of the civil works for the DPTMP in Davao City, Marcos said the project will not only ease commute, but will also transport the city “to a modern future with certainty.”

“This is more than just the Ceremonial Signing for the Civil Works Contracts for the Davao Public Transport Modernization Project or the DPTMP. It is a strong reaffirmation of our commitment to develop the Davao Region,” Marcos said.

“It is a demonstration of our resolve to deliver what people in all regions deserve: a mass transportation system that can move commuters and commerce efficiently. There is no better, there is no better place than this city to renew the pledge that ?there is no better time than today,” he added.

The DPTMP is a 672-kilometer bus route network, serving 29 interconnected routes with 400 articulated battery electric buses and more than 500 diesel buses, which seeks to deliver a high-quality bus-based public transportation system to ensure mobility and accessibility for Davao City’s growing population and economy.

It is projected to serve 800,000 passengers daily upon the completion of the project and generate around 3,000 jobs.

Marcos said that the DPTMP will provide faster and more comfortable commutes while decongesting streets from private vehicles, improve road traffic and will lessen pollution.

“As a catalyst for lifestyle change, it shows by example that there are feasible alternatives to commuting by private vehicles, that these can be left behind at homes, without having to be late for work, for school or for whatever you need around and about the places that you live,” President Marcos said.

The chief executive emphasized that the project was made possible through the collaborative efforts of the public and private sectors as he thanked the local government of Davao City for fully backing the DPTMP as he assured the residents that their needs will be attended during the construction of the project.

Marcos also thanked the Asian Development Bank (ABD) for believing and investing in the DPTMP.

“Their support will be repaid with work that does not scrimp on the budget, nor cut corners

on workmanship, nor block feedback, nor disregard deadlines,” the President said.

The civil works for the DPTMP is expected to begin on the third quarter of 2024.

Marcos said he has instructed the government agencies involved to ensure to complete project on time, on specs, and on budget as he instructed them to address the flooding issues in Mindanao.

The chief executive emphasized that he has ordered the DOTr and the Department of Finance (DOF) to work closely in exploring financing sources for the 103-kilometer Tagum-Davao-Digos railway to ensure a commuter-and community-friendly transit systems.

Before concluding his speech, Marcos highlighted the need to modernize airports, railways, seaports, roads, transportation hubs and active mobility structure as the country moves towards a “Bagong Pilipinas.” Presidential News Desk