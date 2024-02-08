Magnitude 5.4 earthquake shakes Ilocos Norte

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake shook Ilocos Norte at noon on Wednesday, state seismologists said.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), damage and aftershocks are expected.

The epicenter of the quake was recorded 15 kilometers northwest of Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte.

The tremor, which was tectonic in origin, had a depth of 30 kilometers.

Intensity V was felt in Adams, Bacarra, Bangui, Burgos, Dingras, Dumalneg, City of Laoag, Pagudpud, Pasuquin, Sarrat, and Vintar in Ilocos Norte; and Lacub Abra, while Intensity IV was reported Magsingal, Ilocos Sur, Intensity III in Ilagan City, Isabela and Intensity II in Penablanca, Cagayan.

In terms of instrumental intensities, Intensity VI was monitored in Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte; Intensity V in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte; Intensity IV in Sinait and Vigan City in Ilocos Sur and Claveria, Cagayan; Intensity III in Gonzaga, Cagayan and Ilagan City, Isabela; and Intensity II in Solsona, Ilocos Norte and Penablanca, Cagayan. Jaspearl Tan/DMS