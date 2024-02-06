Groups hit amending 1987 Constitution, announce activities to mark EDSA People's Power Revolution

Several groups on Monday oppose amending the 1987 Constitution and to announce activities to commemorate the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution later this month.

In a press conference held at the Bantayog ng Mga Bayani in Quezon City, the #BuhayAngEdsa Campaign Network, which is composed of various organizations including political parties and academic groups, said they are against any form of changing the Constitution’s charter under the Marcos administration.

“We oppose all present attempts to revise our current Constitution by whatever means under this administration. In the face of our nation’s pressing problems, present charter change initiatives are divisive, wasteful, and unnecessary,” the groups said in a joint statement.

“Our constitution is not a tool, nor a battleground, for competing political factions to pursue self-serving goals,” they added.

According to Akbayan President Rafaela David, the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution was a legacy and the reason today’s generation enjoys its freedom and rights.

“The Constitution protects our rights and our freedom. Any attack on the Constitution is an attack to the spirit of EDSA, that’s why we are uniting against the amendment of the Constitution,” David told reporters.

Karl Suyat of Project Gunita said marking the 1986 EDSA revolution is relevant because it affirms people’s belief in democracy, freedom, and justice.

“EDSA is our heritage. It was never about surname or one set of people. It was about the Filipino people…When we remember EDSA, we remember EDSA our collective affirmation of our democratic values and our belief in freedom and justice. When we remember EDSA today, it is relevant because the aspirations remain,” Suyat said.

For his part, Xiao Chua, a history professor said: “History will always be relevant because we have to learn from the mistakes so that we can create a better future.”

The EDSA People's Power anniversary activities will start on February 23 with the National Day of Prayer and Action at the EDSA Shrine. Masses and protest actions will also be held nationwide.

This will be followed by the commemoration proper on February 25, when will launch a freedom ride, a multimedia re-enactment of the revolution, and a concert. Jaspearl Tan/DMS