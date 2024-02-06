Focus, index crimes fall 27% in January-February: PNP

Focus crimes and index crimes decreased by 27 percent in the first two months of the year, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda, Jr. said.

Focus crimes are murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, theft, robbery, car theft and motorcycle theft. Index crimes are murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft and carnapping

“The crime situation update for January 1 to February 2, 2024, reflects a significant improvement, with a 27.79 percent decrease in index crimes (from 3,573 to 2,580, a decrease of 993) and a 27.78 percent decrease in focus crimes compared to the same period in 2023, (from 3,546 to 2,561, a decrease of 985),” Acorda said in a press briefing.

Acorda also flaunted other accomplishments of the national police from January 1 to February 3 such as the conducting of 3,993 anti-narcotics operations which led to the arrest of 4,823 drug personalities and the confiscation of illegal drugs worth P359 million; the campaign against most wanted persons resulting to the arrest of 6,069 individuals; and efforts in loose firearms that resulted in in the arrest of 709 individuals and the confiscation of 3,384 firearms.

He added that the Anti-Cyber Crime Group executed one warrant to search, seize, and examine computer data, conducted 21 warrant arrests, and 12 entrapment operations, as well as provided technical assistance to other PNP units.

In terms of combatting Communist Terrorist Groups (CTG), 21 individuals were arrested, 269 surrendered, and 8 were neutralized in police operations, he reported.

Acorda said the PNP also conducted 39 police operations, successfully neutralized 18 criminal groups, apprehended 47 members, witnessed the voluntary surrender of nine individuals, recovered 16 firearms, and initiated legal action with 30 cases filed in court. Jaspearl Tan/DMS