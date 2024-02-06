Death from floods, landslides in Davao Region rise to 17: PNP

Fatalities in the Davao Region from floods and landslides caused by the northeast monsoon and trough of the low pressure area have risen to 17, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported.

In a press briefing, PNP Chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda, Jr. said: “As of now we have recorded 17 deaths and injury of four. There are eight personalities missing and so far there are also some... police who have been affected.”

He added that they have deployed 1,471 police personnel in the Davao Region and have rescued 33 people.

“So far, the personnel we deployed are active in supporting the local government and other government agencies to make sure that relief operations are unhampered,” he said.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said 214,132 families or 812,638 persons were affected.

A total of 104 roads and 15 bridges in Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, and Caraga are unpassable.

Five cities or municipalities are experiencing power interruptions while eight had theirs restored.

Two cities in the Davao Region are experiencing water interruptions.

The NDRRMC said 101 houses were damaged, with 49 being partially and 52 being totally damaged. Jaspearl Tan/DMS