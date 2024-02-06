Japanese movie on Filipino entertainers and their children successful

By Robina Asido

The screening of a Japanese movie which portrays the situation of Filipino entertainers and their Japanese-Filipino (JaPino) children became successful after over 200 persons watched the film on Saturday as part of the Japanese Film Festival.

Before the screening of the "Angry Son", Ben Suzuki, director of Japan Foundation which organized the film festival said it is the first time all seats in the theater were occupied.

"There is no single seat left... for me it is the first time that there is no seat," he said.

The movie's director, Iizuka Kasho, and Horike Kazuki, the lead actor who were present during the screening also answered questions from the audience in an open forum after the nearly two hour movie.

Horike, who played the role of a JaPino son named "Jun Watanabe", is the son of a Filipina entertainer in Japan that was abandoned by his Japanese father.

The movie focuses on the situation of the minority people in Japan like the Filipina entertainer, JaPino children and non-heterosexuals.

During the forum, Iizuka expressed how happy he was to see that many Filipinos came to watch his movie which has a Japanese name that means "The world doesn't notice/recognize us".

"I am so happy that so many of you came here to see my movie... I am happy that I'm able to show this type of film... It is really a privilege for me to be able to share this movie here, I think this is such a meaningful experience for me so thank you so much," he said.

As he emphasized the collaboration of films between Philippine and Japan, Iizuka expressed his belief that "more Japanese films will be watched in the Philippines through this kind of collaboration."

Iizuka said "now (that there are) many collaborations (of) films between Japan and the Philippines are being made. I think more Japanese films will be watched in the Philippines through this kind of collaboration".

Horike also thanked the Filipino audience for their support for the movie.

"This was shown in Japan but it was not like a lot of people came to really watch but more than, it's the passion and emotion I feel here from you guys is very different, very great. This is very, very, valuable experience for me for being here and I would like to thank you all for being here," he said.

Carmelita Nuqui, the executive director of the Development Action for Women Network (DAWN), stressed how timely the movie was as she underlined the rising number of Filipina entertainers in Japan.

"This is very timely becausewe used to send many young Filipino in Japan to work in the club but in 2005 this has gone down dramatically like 70,000 a year it went down to, you know after five years to like 1000. But now recently we just found out that there is again an increasing number of entertainers in Japan. Some go there as tourists, but they start working in the club," she said.

Nuqui said this movie will help the Filipino and Japanese understand the situation and difficulties of the entertainers in Japan and their children who were abandoned by their Japanese fathers.

"I hope we can continue showing this film to others so they will understand the situation of the Filipinos who are working in Japan and the Japanese Filipino children who were born because of the relationship of the Filipino women and Japanese men because of the nature of the work as well," she added.

The Japanese Film Festival is an annual event hosted by the Japan Foundation Manila. This year's film festival opened at the Shangri-La Plaza Atrium in Mandaluyong will showcase the best Japanese movies and animes in Manila from February 2 to 11, in Cebu from Feb. 16 to 25, in UP Diliman from Feb. 22 to March 1, in Baguio, Davao and Iloilo Cities from Feb. 23 to March 3.

Aside from Angry Son, other movies and animes that is being offered for free screening from February 1 to March 3 were Slam Dunk; Gold Kingdom And Water Kingdom; We Made A Beautiful Bouquet; And Yet, You Are So Sweet; A Man; Father Of The Milky Railroad, Detective Conan; Not Quite Dead Yet; Voltes V: The Liberation; Tokyo Story; Monday's:See You "This" Week! and the Voltes V: Legacy. DMS