Marcos lauds DepEd’s pilot test of new K to 10 curriculum in 35 schools

At least 35 schools across seven regions in the Philippines are now pilot-testing the K to 10 curriculum of the Department of Education (DepEd) to “decongest” the present curriculum, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Thursday.

“We are decongesting the curriculum, with a focus on the development of foundational skills. I’m happy that the DepEd is piloting a new K to 10 curriculum in 35 schools across the region,” Marcos said in his speech during DepEd’s Basic Education Report (BER) 2024.

Marcos was the guest of honor during the BER 2024 of the DepEd in Manila where Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte was present along with Senators Sherwin Gatchalian and Pia Cayetano and Pasig City Rep. Roman Romulo and other government officials.

The K to 10 curriculum is pilot tested in 35 schools across Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Visayas, Central Mindanao, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), National Capital Region (NCR) and Caraga.

Marcos extended his gratitude to Duterte for supervising the DepEd, which is one of the country’s biggest government agencies with the largest constituency and with the “most difficult mandate.”

The President assured DepEd that his administration will continue to support all the agency’s endeavors. Presidential News Desk