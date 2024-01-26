Marcos urges Filipinos to remember heroic sacrifices of SAF 44

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged Filipinos to continue working hard as part of their contributions to the “Bagong Pilipinas” envisioned by the administration, citing the gallant sacrifice of the Special Action Force (SAF) 44 policemen who died for the love of the country.

“Huwag nating pababayaan ang kapay-paan na kanilang ipinaglaban. Sa pagpupugay sa SAF 44, patuloy tayong magsisikap tungo sa isang Bagong Pilipinas” President Marcos said during the remembrance of the heroic sacrifice of the SAF 44 at the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) in Silang Cavite.

The President led the wreath-laying ceremony in honor and remembrance of the 9th death anniversary of the 44 SAF policemen whose sacrifices remained in the hearts and minds of Filipinos.

The chief executive said the Filipino people can only pay homage to the sacrifices of the SAF 44 by working tirelessly to realize their dreams for their family, their loved ones, for their comrades and for the people.

“It is now up to us, who lived, who benefitted from their full measure of devotion to duty, to build a kinder and gentler society, wherein those they have left behind can live in peace and prosperity. That is the mission they have left us to pursue when they did not return from their last patrol,” Marcos said.

“In their last hours, in that place of honor, we can draw many important lessons. The lesson such as to put nation before self. To display courage under fire. To resolve to forge ahead. To never give up. We would also be disrespecting their memory if we give quarters to those who terrorize our people,” he added.

“We would be devaluing their valor if we cede our territory to those who trespass upon it.”

The President said the people should also work hand in hand to achieve “the day when swords were pounded into plows.”

Marcos said he is hoping that the loved ones of the SAF 44 can find comfort in their heroic sacrifices nine years ago as he called on the comrades-in-arms of the slain policemen to honor their memory “by never letting down the flag they fought for.”

“Be worthy stewards of their devotion to duty, their fidelity to the oath, and their love of country. Be the patriots and professionals who are driven by the same fearlessness and fortitude that the SAF 44 had shown,” Marcos said.

“The defiant stand of the Brave 44 still echoes today. It is a clarion call for unity and action against the challenges we might face. Let our reverence for these men be always accompanied by a deeper reflection, so we too can summon the fight in ourselves to build a better future for our nation,” he added.

The 44 SAF commandos were killed in a firefight with insurgents during a police operation in a remote village in Mamasapano in Maguindanao on January 25, 2015.

The SAF operation, codenamed “Oplan Exodus,” successfully neutralized Malaysian bomb maker and Jemaah Islamiyah leader Zulkifli Bin Hir, alias Marwan.

The retreating SAF troopers, however, were ambushed by guerillas from the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF), and other private armed groups, resulting in the deaths of 44 SAF policemen.

On February 21, 2017, President Rodrigo Duterte issued Proclamation No. 164, declaring January 25 of every year as the Day of National Remembrance for the SAF 44. PND