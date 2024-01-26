China welcomes Marcos reiteration of Philippines commitment to One China Policy

The Foreign Ministry of China expressed appreciation of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s reiteration of the Philippines commitment to One China Policy as he clarifies that it does not endorse Taiwan independence despite his congratulatory message to newly elected Taiwanese President Lai Chang-te early this month.

"We appreciate the Philippines reaffirming its commitment to the one-China policy and emphasizing that Taiwan is a province of China and the Philippines does not endorse Taiwan independence," China Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in a regular press conference in Beijing on Wednesday.

"Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. Realizing the complete reunification in China is where global opinion trends and the arc of history bends. Any attempt to seek “Taiwan independence” is doomed to failure," he added.

In a broadcast interview, Marcos admitted that he was surprised by the disappointment expressed by China, explaining that his congratulatory message is "just a common courtesy".

"It did, my view on that is very simple. When I became the President, they greeted me. So, what do you do? It’s just common courtesy that you do the same to them. That’s really where it came from," said Marcos.

"The One China Policy remains in place. We have adhered to the One China Policy strictly ang conscientiously since we adopted the One China Policy and that has not changed. That will not change," he added.

As he assures that the Philippines is "not endorsing Taiwanese independence". Marcos noted that "Taiwan is a province of China but the manner in which they will be brought together again is an internal matter. We are only after peace, that there will be no conflict."

It can be recalled that China Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that Marcos "gravely violated the one-China principle and the communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the Philippines" when he congratulated Lai in his X (twitter) account. Robina Asido/DMS