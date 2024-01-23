Sara to seek elective post in the 2025 midterm position

By Robina Asido

Sara Duterte will give up her position as vice president and secretary of the Department of Education as she announced her plan to seek an elective position in the 2025 midterm election.

Duterte made her announcement as she sought support during her visit in Barangay Bago Gallera, Davao City on Monday, 24 Oras reported Monday.

"I heard from my brothers (Davao City) Mayor (Sebastian) Baste (Duterte) and (Davao City 1st District Representative) Congressman (Paolo) Pulong (Duterte) will no longer run for the next election. That is why I am here now to ask for your support because I will run in the next election," she said.

Sara did not say what position she will seek in the 2025 election where Senate, Congress and local seats will be up for grabs.

But she gave her opinion on the ongoing people's initiative to amend certain portions of the 1987 Constitution.

"An insult to the ordinary and poor Filipinos. It reflects the character of politicians of vote buying during elections. So it is upsetting that the people were being bribed to sign the people's initiative," she added.

In a statement early this month, Congressman Paolo Duterte said that he is against the "people’s initiative as this is not the people’s voice but the voice of a few who wanted to perpetuate themselves in power."

"I have kept my silence all through these months since I do not want my constituents to suffer from the dirty politics in the House of Representatives," he said."To all Dabawenyos, do not sell your soul for a mere P100 or 10,000 in exchange for your signature. If you want to follow the minions of the person dreaming to be great in Congress to perdition that is your choice," he added. DMS