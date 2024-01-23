UN special rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression arrives for official visit

Irene Khan, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression, arrived in Philippines for an official visit that will last until Feb. 2, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Monday.

Khan is the third special rapporteur received by the Philippines since 2022.

Khan will examine the state of rights to freedom of opinion and expression in the country through a series of diverse and cooperative dialogues.

Her visit, spanning Metro Manila, Baguio City, and Cebu City, will focus on exploring legal and policy frameworks related to the safety of journalists and their sources, freedom of opinion and expression in the digital age, media freedom, access to information, disinformation, hate speech, and the expression of marginalized individuals, including indigenous peoples.

She is set to engage in conversations with government officials from relevant agencies, including the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Department of Justice, and the Presidential Task Force on Media Security, civil society representatives, and private companies arranged by both the Philippine Government and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

At the end of her visit, Khan is expected to come up with a final report to be considered during the 59th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in June 2025.

Khan has held the role of UN senior rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression since August 1, 2020. Her mandate includes the promotion of freedom of opinion and expression, both offline and online, in accordance with international human rights law and standards.

UN Special rapporteurs are independent experts appointed by the Human Rights Council who address specific country situations or thematic areas around the world. DFA