Marcos honors philanthropist John Gokongwei Jr. for his contributions to PH

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. paid tribute to businessman and philanthropist John Gokongwei Jr. for his selfless love and immense contributions to the lives of Filipinos and the country.

In his speech during the inauguration of Expanded Petrochemicals Manufacturing Complex in Batangas City, President Marcos described the complex as more than “a cutting-edge technology,” manifesting the skills and confidence of the Filipino worker, and the great vision of Gokongwei.

“His (Gokongwei) is a story of guts and grit for the ages,” President Marcos said.

The President recalled how Gokongwei rose from his very humble beginnings to what he is now “as grand projects of national importance,” even during the time when he lost his father and their fortune early in life where he rode a bicycle to peddle wares to support their family.

“From thereon, he never stopped venturing out to new frontiers, combining audacity with acumen to launch great products that capture Filipino hearts and, in the process, generated profit with honor,” Marcos said.

The President said Gokongwei had started practicing “Build, Better and More” long before it was come to action through JG Summit’s extensive portfolio from how it started from airplanes to chemicals, from housing to hotels and from fish to Naphtha crackers.

Marcos said the late Gokongwei chose to be challenged in everything that he do similar to how he envisioned Petrochemicals Manufacturing Complex, which plays a significant role to the Filipino people.

“So, it gives me tremendous hope that Mr. John’s strong belief in the Filipino and his abiding faith in our country are the same forces that drive the worthy stewards of his legacy to never stop making the lives of the Filipino people better,” President Marcos said.

President Marcos was the guest of honor and keynote speaker during the inauguration of JG Summit Olefins Corporation’s (JGSOC) expanded petrochemicals manufacturing complex in Barangay Simlong, Batangas City.

The JGSOC is a pioneer in the petrochemical industry in the Philippines, having two wholly-owned petrochemical investments operating in its fully integrated world-class manufacturing complex in Batangas City. Presidential News Desk