Palace declares February 9 special non-working day for Chinese New Year

Malacanang issued Proclamation No. 453 declaring Friday, February 9, 2024, a special non-working day throughout the country for the celebration of the Chinese New Year.

“The declaration of 09 February 2024, Friday, as an additional special non-working day throughout the country will give the people the full opportunity to celebrate the Chinese New Year and enable our countrymen to avail of the benefits of a longer weekend,” read the proclamation signed by the President and Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

The Palace issuance, signed on January 18, 2024, directs the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to issue appropriate circular in implementing the proclamation for the private sector.

Proclamation No. 368 dated October 11, 2023, declared February 10, 2024, (Chinese New Year), Saturday, as a special non-working day throughout the country.

Chinese New Year is the festival celebrating the beginning of a new year on the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar. Presidential News Desk