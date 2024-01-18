Thousands affected by floods, landslides due to shearline in Davao Region

Thousands of residents were affected by the flooding and landslide incidents due to the effect of shear line in Davao Region on Tuesday.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported Wednesday that a total of 2,212 persons or 552 families from 14 barangay in Davao de Oro, Davao Occidental and Davao Oriental were affected by the incidents.

A total of 446 families or 1,800 persons were evacuated and being served inside seven evacuation centers in Davao de Oro and Davao Oriental, NDRRMC said.

At around 1:50 am, the NDRRMC monitored "flooding and landslide incidents in some Barangays of Mawab, Nabunturan and Maragusan, Davao de Oro and at around 4:00 am of the same date, flooding incidents also occurred in Municipalities of New Corella, Kapalong and Panabo City, Davao del Norte due to shear line."

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) also evacuated around 20 families in Barangay Bucana at Barangay Hijo, Maco, Davao de Oro when the flood reached waist-deep on Tuesday.

The evacuation and rescue operations for the affected families were also conducted in some Barangays of Tagum City, and New Corella in Davao del Norte.

The NDRRMC reported five road sections and one bridge that are not passable in Davao de Oro.

It also monitored suspension of classes in 27 schools and worked in 14 cities and municipalities in Davao region.

The state weather bureau reported on Wednesday that the effect of the shear line has weakened. However, it will continue to bring scattered rain shower and thunderstorms over Northern Mindanao, Caraga and Davao Region in the next 24 hours. Robina Asido/DMS