Three hurt in Mandaluyong fire

Three people were hurt after fire razed the residential area in Mandaluyong City on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire at the Railroad Garden of Life, Aglipay St., Barangay Hulo was declared under first alarm around 1:02 pm.

The fire was declared under control at 1:28 pm before it finally extinguished around 2:09 pm.

Initial reports identified the wounded victims as Rhenz Flores, 29 and Jeffrey Mahaba, 35 while a certain John Ken Rohas experienced difficulty of breathing because of the incident.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) is still conducting an investigation to determine the estimated cost of damage to properties and the cause of the fire incident. Robina Asido/DMS