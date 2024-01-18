47% of Filipinos rate themselves as poor: SWS

Forty seven percent of Filipinos rated themselves as poor, the Social Weather Stations (SWS) said in its survey on Wednesday.

Thirty three percent described themselves as borderline poor while 20 percent said they considered themselves as not poor, SWS said.

The survey was done on December 8-11, 2023 with 1,200 respondents.

Compared to the September 2023, the percentage of poor families hardly moved from 48 percent, while borderline families rose by six points from 27 percent, and not poor families fell by five points from 25 percent.

This brings the 2023 annual average self-rated poor families to 48 percent, the same as in 2022 and three points above the pre-pandemic average of 45 percent in 2019. SWS