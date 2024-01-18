Baguio's 12.4 degrees Celsius coldest for the year so far

Baguio City experienced its coldest weather so far, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Wednesday.

Weather forecaster Veronica Torres said the temperature in the City of Pines reached 12.4 degrees Celsius at 4:06 am.

She said this is the lowest temperature recorded not just this year but since the temperature started to go down in October last year.

"So far the lowest (temperature) this year is Jan 17 at 12.4 (degrees Celsius. Compared to last year, 12.4 is still much lower, the lowest (temperature) last year was on November 21 at 13.4 degrees Celsius)," she said.

Torres noted that there is a possibility that the temperature will continue to drop while the Amihan or Northeast monsoon season is not over.

"We are not removing that possibility (to have much lower temperatures) because the Amihan season will last until February or March," she said.

She also explained that the temperature may start to increase when Amihan ends within the month of March. Robina Asido/DMS