Baguio declares diarrhea outbreak as water source contanimated

The Department of Health (DOH) said Thursday reported that one of the water sources has been contaminated as a diarrhea outbreak was declared by Baguio City

In a television interview, Health Undersecretary Eric Tayag said "tests are continuing in all the water sources of the city."

Tayag said the DOH expects the diarrhea cases in Baguio City to continue to climb.

"They have observed an increase in cases of diarrhea since December 21... And we expect that the numbers will continue to rise," he said.

Last Wednesday, Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong declared a diarrhea outbreak . From December 21, 2023 to January 10, 2024 the DOH said Baguio City has recorded around 1,600 cases. DMS