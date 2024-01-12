Imee says not right time to amend the Constitution

Senator Imee Marcos said Thursday it is not yet the right time to amend the Constitution, including the economic provisions that hamper foreign investment, as a move to form a people's initiative to do so drew controversy.

“It’s not yet the right time. We still have so many problems,” she told dzBB.

“Which economic provisions are they talking about? So we can change it not in this way, or time or in this market. We change it through different ways,” she added.

Marcos filed Senate Resolution 902 on Wednesday urging the upper chamber to investigate the “alleged pay-offs and misrepresentation” in the signature campaign for the People’s Initiative.

She earlier released a statement on hearing reports about P20 million from government assistance programs under various agencies being offered to congressional districts in exchange for 20,000 signatures from voters by January 13.

This was allegedly done to ensure their constituents would give the three percent of total voters per municipality needed for a People’s Initiative to gain ground in amending the Constitution.

“These programs are used for emergency funding, since the COVID-19 pandemic. During disasters like typhoons and earthquakes, the funds are given to those that are not covered by 4Ps (Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program),” she said.

“Why are they giving equal allocations for each district? Have they all been affected by earthquakes and typhoons?” she added.

Marcos said she was surprised when an additional P12 billion was allocated to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) for the Charter change campaign instead of the agency’s office and employees.

“The budget that the President asked for was P2 billion for the Comelec. As usual, the agencies are requesting the Senate and the House for more funds for their office and employees…so we said okay, we can increase their budget,” Marcos said.

“We were shocked that suddenly P12 billion was added to their budget and it was no longer for their office or employees but for the Charter change campaign. From what I know, you cannot change the purpose of the allocation. In my understanding, if you change the purpose it is considered technical malversation,” she added. Jaspearl Tan/DMS