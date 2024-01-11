「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
30度-23度
両替レート
1万円=P3,830
$100=P5595

1月11日のまにら新聞から

Power rate to increase in January, says Meralco

［ 98 words｜2024.1.11｜英字 (English) ］

Power rates will be slightly higher this month, the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) said Wednesday.

In an advisory, Meralco announced that electricity rates will increase by P0.08 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), making the overall rate P11.34 per kWh from December’s P11.25 per kWh.

This is equivalent to an increase of around P17 for customers consuming 200 kWh.

Last December, power rat1es went down by P0.7961, bringing the overall rate to P11.2584 per KWh.

The price hike was due to the higher cost of power from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) and Independent Power Producers (IPP), Meralco said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS

前の記事2024年1月11日 次の記事2024年1月11日