PCG successfully conducts RORE mission in WPS

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) multi role response vessels from Japan have successfully conducted a rotation and resupply (RORE) mission in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) from January 3 to 9.

It noted that BRP Cabra and BRP Sindangan safely arrived at the Port of Buliluyan in Bataraza, Palawan, after delivering essential supplies to Coast Guard personnel deployed at PCG units situated in the Kalayaan Island Group (KIG), specifically at Lawak Island, Panata Island, and Pag-asa Island.

Meanwhile, Coast Guard District Palawan Commander, Captain Dennis Labay, lauded the personnel for their dedication to duty by actively serving at far-flung Coast Guard units in the WPS, especially during the holiday season.

"While we fully understand that it is part of their job, we also want to lift their morale by allowing them to see their families after performing their duties for the nation. Then, they will prepare and be ready to be deployed again," said Labay.

The PCG noted that the members of the Philippine National Police-Maritime Group (PNP-MARIG) also supported the initiative.

According to PCG Commandant, Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan, the Coast Guard facilities in the said islands will undergo improvements this year.

He shared that the PCG will utilize its Fiscal Year 2024's additional budget for infrastructure development to boost response and monitoring capabilities in the West Philippine Sea. Robina Asido/DMS