BI kicks off first day of annual report for 2024

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) kicked off its first day of the 2024 Annual Report for all registered foreign nationals last January 2.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco explained that under the law, aliens holding immigrant and non-immigrant visas, and were issued an alien certificate of registration identity card (ACR I-Card) are required to present themselves to the bureau for the first 60 days of the year for the annual report.

The reporting period will last until March 1, 2024.

To streamline the process, the BI has outlined specific requirements, including a completely filled-out online registration accessible via the BI’s e-services website. Reporting foreign nationals must also present their original valid ACR I-Card with valid visas, along with a valid passport.

Lawyer Jose Carlitos Licas, BI alien registration division chief, said that exempted from physically reporting to the BI are foreign nationals who are below 14 years old, those 60 years old and above, those mentally or physically incapacitated, pregnant women, and foreigners with medical conditions.

The physical Annual Report for the BI’s head office will be conducted at the 3rd Level Center Atrium, Robinsons Manila, and at the Government Service Express (GSE) Unit of SM Mall of Asia, from Mondays to Fridays, excluding holidays, between 9AM to 6PM.

Apart from the two malls, BI offices nationwide may also cater to the reporting.

Licas shared that for the first day, a total of 899 foreigners registered through their Robinsons Manila and SM Mall of Asia sites.

Tansingco also said that as part of their modernization projects, they have initiated the virtual annual report for registered foreign nationals present in the Philippines during the annual report period.

The virtual option, said Tansingco, aims to provide convenience while maintaining compliance through an online registration platform.

Applicants who wish to report may register via the BI’s e-services website at http://e-services.immigration.gov.ph. BI News