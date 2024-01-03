Japan is third highest source of tourists for 2023: DOT

Japan was the third highest source of international tourist arrivals in the Philippines in 2023, the Department of Tourism (DOT) said Tuesday.

Arrivals from Japan reached 305, 580 after South Korea, with 1,439, 336 and the United States with 903, 299, the DOT said.

The DOT said there were a total of 5,450,557 tourists came to the country from January to December, surpassing its target of 4.8 million.

The DOT said 91 percent, or 5,003,475 of international arrivals are foreigners while the remaining 8.20 percent are overseas Filipinos. Jaspearl Tan/DMS