Two flights to Japan on hold after Haneda fire: DOTr

Two Philippine Airlines and All Nippon Airways flights are on hold following the fire at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday afternoon, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said.

''Philippine Airlines PR424 is currently on hold, awaiting clearance, while Japan Airlines JL78, scheduled to depart today at 2320H, is also awaiting an announcement.'' DOTr said.

All Nippon Airways NH870, which departed at 2:50 pm, was diverted to Kansai Airport, DOTr added.

Passengers flying to or from Haneda Airport are advised to check with their airline on their flight's status due to the closure of runways at Haneda.

A JAL plane collided with a coast guard aircraft and caught fire at Haneda, news reports said. The 400 passengers and crew members were evacuated, reports added. DMS