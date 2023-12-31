China says planned fishermen shelter at Ayungin will'' severely infringe'' on its ''sovereignty''

China said a plan by the Philippines to build a shelter for fishermen at Ayungin Shoal will ''severely infringe'' on its ''sovereignty'' leading to take ''resolute measures'', a government spokesperson said in a briefing in Beijing on Friday.

'' This will severely infringe on China’s sovereignty, and?violate international law and the DOC. China will take resolute measures against any violation of our sovereignty and provocation, and firmly safeguard our territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests,'' said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning.

Col. Medel Aguilar told a televised briefing last Tuesday the government is considering building a shelter for fishermen. This will involve several government agencies, added Aguilar.

This comment came after retired Supreme Court senior associate justice Antonio Carpio suggested building a permanent facility, like a research center or a lighthouse at Ayungin Shoal. Carpio said the shoal is likes within the Philippines exclusive economic zone.

But Mao said ''Ren’ai Jiao (Ayungin Shoal) is part of China’s Nansha Qundao (Spratly Islands). China has indisputable sovereignty over Nansha Qundao, including Ren’ai Jiao, and their adjacent waters.''

'' It is against the principles of international law and legally untenable for the Philippines to cite the “award” of the South China Sea arbitration, which is illegal, null and void, to claim that Ren’ai Jiao falls within its exclusive economic zone and continental shelf and deny China’s sovereignty over it,'' she said.

Mao cited the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) signed by China and ASEAN countries, where parties should keep Ren’ai Jiao uninhabited and facility-free.

Mao added that on the Ayungin Shoal issue '' the Philippines reneged on its words, changed its policy, infringed on China’s sovereignty and made provocations again and again and triggered complex situations.'' DMS