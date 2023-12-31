Marcos to Filipinos: Imitate Rizal, have genuine love of country

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday called on Filipinos to let their genuine love of country inspire them to have a deep sense of ownership of their motherland and future as manifested by the martyrdom of our national hero, Dr. Jose Rizal.

“On the 127th anniversary of the Martyrdom of Dr. Jose Rizal, I thus enjoin all of you to keep emulating the timeless values we can learn from his life and works,” Marcos said in his message for this year’s Rizal Day commemoration.

“I also call on everyone to let the genuine love for the country that he lived out and later died for propel us to have a deep and personal sense of ownership for our land and our future…”

Marcos said Rizal’s influence continues to be felt in a world that is still afflicted by greed, oppression, and injustice in various forms more than a century after his demise and heroism.

The President urged the nation to strive to walk with the same purpose, passion, and nationalism in “our every endeavor so we may overcome all the challenges that stand in our way towards achieving a brighter tomorrow.”

“With our meaningful commemoration, may the ideals and spirit of Dr. Jose Rizal live on as we fully realize the Philippines that he and his contemporaries fought hard for,” he added.

Highlighting the significance of Rizal’s martyrdom, Marcos said the event consolidated the Philippine independence movement, which gave rise to the birth of the nation.

While his sacrifice was the ultimate expression of his patriotism, the national hero’s work started even before that fateful day on the field of Bagumbayan, Marcos said.

“It began in his youth and childhood, when he embraced the wisdom of his family, teachers, and peers then, later on, embarked on a lifelong pursuit of excellence for a greater goal,” the President said. Presidential News Desk