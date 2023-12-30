Marcos will not declare Jan 2 as holiday

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. will not declare January 2, 2024 as a holiday.

Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Secretary Cheloy Garafil said Marcos has not suspended work and classes for Jan. 2.

"Wala po (none)," the PCO official told reporters last Friday when asked if there is already a presidential issuance declaring next Tuesday as holiday.

Marcos have been pushing for long weekends to help boost domestic tourism.

Filipinos will be enjoying another long weekend after Marcos released proclamations making December 30 (Rizal Day) a regular holiday and December 31 a special non-working holiday.

Marcos also declared January 1, 2024 (New Year's Day) the first regular holiday of the year through Proclamation No. 368. DMS