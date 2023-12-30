「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
31度-25度
両替レート
1万円=P3,880
$100=P5525

12月30日のまにら新聞から

BSP sees lower inflation in December

［ 95 words｜2023.12.30｜英字 (English) ］

The central bank on Friday forecasts lower inflation of between 3.6 percent to 4.4 percent for December.

In November, inflation was reported at 4.1 percent by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The PSA will announce December inflation figures on January 5.

''Lower prices for agricultural items such as vegetables, fruits and fish along with lower electricity rates and petroleum prices are expected to contribute to downward price pressures,'' said the BSP in a statement.

It added that ''higher prices of rice and meat are seen as the primary sources if upward price pressures in December.'' DMS

前の記事2023年12月30日 次の記事2023年12月30日