BSP sees lower inflation in December

The central bank on Friday forecasts lower inflation of between 3.6 percent to 4.4 percent for December.

In November, inflation was reported at 4.1 percent by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The PSA will announce December inflation figures on January 5.

''Lower prices for agricultural items such as vegetables, fruits and fish along with lower electricity rates and petroleum prices are expected to contribute to downward price pressures,'' said the BSP in a statement.

It added that ''higher prices of rice and meat are seen as the primary sources if upward price pressures in December.'' DMS