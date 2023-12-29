Manalo, Blinken tackle ''issues of mutual concern''

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo had a telephone conversation with US State Secretary Antony Blinken on “issues of mutual concern, including “ongoing tension in the South China Sea.''

This was announced by Matthew Miller of the Office of the Spokesperson of the US Department of State on Wednesday.

Manalo was assured by Blinken of US’ ironclad commitment to fulfill its obligations to the Philippines under the Mutual Defense Pact.

''Secretary Blinken and Secretary Manalo also exchanged ideas on how to reinforce US-Philippines cooperation in the coming year, building on President Marcos’s official working visit to Washington, D.C., this past May,'' said Miller.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has yet to provide details on Manalo’s call with Blinken.

Manalo's phone call with Blinken takes place a week after the former spoke with Chinese Foreign Minister Wei Yi.

Wei said that with the bilateral relationship between the Philippines and China now ''at a crossroads'', both countries should settle disputes through consultations.

China, according to the Philippines, has been trying to block recent resupply missions to a grounded Navy vessel at Ayungin Shoal, which Beijing claims as its own. DMS