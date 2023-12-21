Japan turns over one Air Surveillance Radar System to Philippines

By Robina Asido

WALLACE AIR STATION, San Fernando -- One of the four units of the Air Surveillance Radar Systems (ASRS) acquired from Japan was formally received by Philippine Air Force during the acceptance, blessing and turnover ceremonies in La Union on Wednesday.

The first unit that was formally transferred to PAF during the ceremony is the FPS-3ME, a long-range 3D AESA (Active Electronically Scanned Array) air surveillance radar system capable of simultaneous detection and tracking of multiple aerial targets manufactured by Mitsubishi Electric Co.

The project which worth a total of P5,500,000,000 covers the delivery of four units of Air Surveillance Radar Systems, consisting of three FPS-3ME fixed and one TPS-P14ME mobile radar platforms.

Each unit has radar support facilities which includes "radar tower and radome, command and control building, communications infrastructure, electric power generator building and housing for the mobile radar and its vehicles."

The ceremonies that was led by Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. was also joined by Japan Charges d'Affaires ad interim, Kenichi Matsuda, Ministry of Defense Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics Agency of Japan headed by its Assistant Commissioner Nishiwaki Osamu, Mitsubishi Electric Company (MELCO) headed by Masahiko Arai, Corporate Executive, Group Senior Vice President, Defense and Space Systems Group, MELCO and other officials of the Armed Forces of the Philippines including Philippine Air Force Chief Lt. Gen. Stephen Parreno.

In his speech, Parreno emphasized the critical role of the Air Surveillance and Radar System for an archipelagic nation like Philippines with over 7,000 islands.

"The PAF needs the radar system to keep watch of the entire archipelago with greater accuracy and efficiency. The acquisition of this advanced radar system represents a major leap in our capability to protect our sovereign territory and ensure the safety of our citizens," he said.

"This radar, which will operate as part of our Integrated Air Defense System, will enable us to detect potential threats from greater distances with increased precision, giving us quicker response times to intercept," he added.

Teodoro said the radar which was located at the PAF air station that is facing the West Philippine Sea will allow the country to detect intrusions within 300 nautical miles.

"It is important because we can see intrusions within 300 nautical miles of our air space and related to other systems we can have clear picture not only of the West Philippine Sea but also in other areas of the Philippines, the sea and air domains, possible intrusion in our EEZ and other information's of an incident," he said.

"This is a strategic location... because this is an exit point of our international airspace and our, an entry point to Philippine airspace and it is naturally open to the West Philippine Sea and it is unobstructed," he added.

Teodoro also reiterated that the Philippines will continue to harden and upgrade its facilities and equipment.

On his part, Nishiwaki assures that "Japan will continue to support the buildup of the Armed Forces of the Philippines."

"With the cooperation of all stakeholders from both countries, I am very delighted to witness the successful delivery of the first air surveillance radar system today. Again, I would like to extend my heartfelt appreciation and respect to all those involved both from the Philippines and Japan," he said.

"Furthermore, the Japan Air and Ground Self-Defense Forces conducted the education for the Philippine Air Force radar personnel between contract and delivery. This has not only provided knowledge of radar but also deepened the relationship between each service. The trust built among individuals through this project will undoubtedly be the foundation for the future development of our relations. I am sure that they will play a great role in the future operation and maintenance of the radar system in the Philippine Air Force," he added.

According to PAF the pre-delivery inspection of the first unit of ASRS was conducted in Japan on October 4-8, 2022. The MELCO radar has been operational since it passed the acceptance test last October 24, 2023. DMS