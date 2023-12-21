Teodoro says no country supports ''unequivocally'' China's claim to whole South China Sea

WALLACE AIR STATION, San Fernando --"Only China believes in what they are saying", Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. said after Beijing reiterated that Philippines is creating trouble and provocative activities in the South China Sea.

Teodoro gave his reaction in a media interview following the acceptance, blessing and turnover ceremonies here on Wednesday.

"Truth and in fact, no country in the world, none, supports unequivocally their claim to the whole of the South China Sea. Now on the Philippine side, a lot of countries support our sovereignty and jurisdiction and sovereign rights over the exclusive economic zone and other areas where we have territorial jurisdiction," he said.

"No country in the world, none, to this type has condemned the Philippines in what's its doing. that is the best proof of what I said," he added.

In a press conference on Monday, China Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin once again accused the Philippines of " breaching the common understandings with China and heightening tensions in the South China Sea" over the past few months.

"It is the Philippines who has attempted to change the current status of Ren’ai Jiao (Ayungin Shoal); and it is the Philippines who has on every occasion courted external forces to put pressure on China," said Wang. Robina Asido/DMS