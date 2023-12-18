''Kabayan'' expected to make landfall along Surigao del Norte or Davao Oriental

Tropical Depression “Kabayan” maintained its strength while moving westward east of Mindanao on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

In its 5 pm bulletin, Pagasa said ''Kabayan'' was last spotted 85 km east of Davao City, Davao del Sur or 315 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

Pagasa said ''Kabayan'' is likely to make landfall along the coast of Surigao del Sur or Davao Oriental Sunday night or tomorrow early Sunday, cross the rugged terrain of Mindanao, and emerge over Bohol Sea or Sulu Sea tomorrow morning or afternoon.

It had maximum winds of 55 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 70 kilometers per hour.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No.1 remained over the 16 areas in Visayas and Mindanao, and more provinces could be included in its next bulletin, Pagasa said.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has ordered the suspension of voyages of all vessels and watercrafts under the Coast Guard District Central Visayas.

Meanwhile, Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao has activated its Deployable Response Groups (DRGs) that are ready for dispatch.

Areas in Visayas under signal number one were Southern Leyte, Leyte, Samar (Basey, Santa Rita, Marabut, Talalora, Villareal, Pinabacdao), Eastern Samar (Maydolong, City of Borongan, Quinapondan, Guiuan, Lawaan, Balangiga, Llorente, Giporlos, Salcedo, Balangkayan, General Macarthur, Hernani, Mercedes), Cebu including Camotes Islands, Bantayan Islands, Bohol and Siquijor

Areas in Mindanao under signal number one were Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte including Siargao - Bucas Grande Group, Surigao del Sur, Davao Oriental (Cateel, Boston, Baganga, Manay, Caraga), Agusan del Norte, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Bukidnon, Agusan del Sur, Davao de Oro, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Davao del Norte (Santo Tomas, New Corella, Braulio E. Dujali, City of Panabo, Asuncion, City of Tagum, Talaingod, Carmen, Kapalong, San Isidro), Davao del Sur (Davao City), Cotabato (Arakan, Carmen, Banisilan, Alamada, President Roxas, Kabacan, Matalam, Antipas, Magpet) and Maguindanao del Norte (Buldon, Barira, Matanog).

“Kabayan” is expected to maintain its strength until its initial landfall over Mindanao, Pagasa said.

The possibility of the tropical depression reaching tropical storm category pre-landfall is not ruled out, Pagasa said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS