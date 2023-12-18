Seven killed, including six alleged NPAs, in Batangas encounter: police

Six alleged members of the New People's Army (NPA) and an Army soldier died in an armed encounter in Batangas on Sunday.

According to an initial report from the Calabarzon regional police, the encounter in Barangay Malalay in Balayan, occurred at 1:38 am, and the alleged NPA members fled south.

Clearing and pursuit operations are ongoing, police said.

Three soldiers were also wounded during the encounter.

The military recovered two M167 rifles, a 12-gauge shotgun, and one M653 rifle during the scene of the conflict.

The Balayan Metropolitan Police Station (MPS) and nearby police stations were directed to conduct checkpoints for the possible interception of the fleeing rebels.

All police units were directed to be on alert and intensify camp or station defense, the Philippine National Police said.

Intelligence operatives were directed to check all hospitals and clinics for possible patients with gunshot wounds. Police intensified their intelligence monitoring of the fleeing alleged NPA members. Jaspearl Tan/DMS