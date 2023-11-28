DND team files to Japan for RAA negotiations

A Department of National Defense (DND) team flew to Japan on Monday, for the formal negotiation of the reciprocal access agreement (RAA) between the two countries.

"Our team has left this morning, our negotiating team, formal negotiating team led by Undersecretary Pablo Lorenzo has left this morning to start the formal round of negotiations with Japan," Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. said on Monday.

"As soon as possible, I encourage them to thresh out all issues as soon as possible and of course to already network with the Senate of the Philippines so that we can have a speedy ratification of the same, of course we have to respect the independence of the senate and their wishes," he said.

In his previous interview, Teodoro said once the draft of the RAA is forged, it would be submitted to the Diet and the Philippine Senate for ratification.

It can be recalled that the RAA is one of the topics that was discussed by Teodoro and Japan’s State Minister of Defense Miyazawa Hiroyuki when they met in Jakarta during the 10th ADMM-Plus on Nov. 16.

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Romeo Brawner Jr. once the RAA is signed, more Japanese soldiers are expected to join military exercises in the country.

He said joint patrols between Japan and Philippines can be done with the RAA. Robina Asido/DMS