PAF participates in inaugural air staff talks with JASDF

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) attended the first PAF-Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) held in Tokyo from October 12-13.

The event was co-chaired by Maj. Gen Guiang and Maj. Gen. Sakanishi Hiroaki, Director General, Defense Planning and Policy Department, Air Staff Office, JASDF.

The AST reaffirmed the strong bilateral relations between the PAF and JASDF and served as a platform to discuss ways to further strengthen cooperation on matters of mutual interests at the Air Force level.

During this official visit to Japan, the PAF delegation had the opportunity to pay a courtesy call to Gen. Uchikura Hiroaki, chief of staff of the JASDF, and to visit the 3rd Air Depot at Iruma Air Base.

The delegation also held a meeting with officials from the Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency, as well as representatives from Mitsubishi Electric Corporation. Their official engagements also included a courtesy call on Philippine Ambassador to Japan Mylene Garcia-Albano. Air Force Public Affairs Office