Israel willing to help families of three Filipinos killed

The government of Israel expressed its willingness to help the families of the three Filipinos who were killed during the attack launched by Hamas last week.

According to the Embassy of Israel in the Philippines, the country's commitment to help the families of the Filipino victims was mentioned by Ambassador Ilan Fluss when he met with Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo to discuss the current terrorist attack of Hamas in Israel.

"Israel will help in bringing home the remains of the Filipinos killed and will extend assistance to the bereaved families. Israeli Ambassador Fluss assured SFA (Secretary of Foreign Affairs) Manalo that Israel is doing its best to ensure the safety of the Filipino community in Israel," the Embassy said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

It also noted that during the meeting "both sides expressed condolences and sympathies for the victims of the terror attacks, including the three Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs)".

"Also discussed during the meeting were the designation of Hamas as a terrorist organization and the repatriation of some OFWs in Israel," it stated.

The Philippine government teams are now in standby for the immediate repatriation of Filipinos in Gaza once the Rafah border crossing is open. Robina Asido/DMS