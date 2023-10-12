Marcos declares barangay, SK polls non-working day

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections as non-working day in the Philippines to allow Filipinos to cast their votes on October 30.

“It is imperative that the people be given the full opportunity to participate in the said elections and exercise their right of suffrage,” Marcos stated under Proclamation No. 359, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin on October 9.

The Supreme Court (SC) has greenlighted the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to push through with the conduct of the barangay and SK polls scheduled on October 30, 2023, as previously provided for under Republic Act No. 11935. Presidential News Desk