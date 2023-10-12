Bautista denies allegations of corruption with DOTr

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista denied allegations of corruption and irregularities within the Department of Transportation (DOTr), and vowed to go after those behind the malicious accusations against him.

A former official of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) claimed corruption was taking place in the agency on Tuesday, alleging bribes were being given for speedy approval of permits, licenses and changing of routes.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr in Tuesday suspended LTFRB chairman Teofilo Guadiz III and Bautista appointed Mercy Paras-Leynes as officer-in-charge.

However, Jeff Tumbado, the reporter whistle blower, on Wednesday recanted his allegations and apologized to Bautista.

“I have never accepted any money or favor since assuming the post of Transportation Secretary. When I took the helm of the Department of Transportation, I vowed to serve the country and the Filipino with integrity, which to me is more precious than any material wealth,” Bautista said.

“I intend to strongly defend the truth and my name. So, I plan to file the appropriate formal complaint to whoever who has been maligning me,” he said.

Members of the Vehicle Inspection Center Operators Association of the Philippines (VICOAP) backed Bautista.

Bautista said he gave Guadiz three days, starting Tuesday, three days to explain.

In a related development, the leaders of various transport groups have manifested their support to Guadiz , adding that they will not join the supposed nationwide transport strike scheduled on October 16. DMS