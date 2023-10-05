「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
30度-26度
両替レート
1万円=P3,770
$100=P5,660

10月5日のまにら新聞から

Marcos lifts rice price cap

［ 91 words｜2023.10.5｜英字 (English) ］

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. lifted the price cap on regular milled and well milled rice on Wednesday.

The cap, meant to rein in surging rice prices last month, set regular rice at P41 a kilo and well-milled at P45 a kilo.

“As of today, we are lifting the price cap for the regular milled rice and well milled rice,” said Marcos in an ambush interview in Taguig.

The Department of Agriculture said Tuesday it will recommend to Marcos to lift the cap as rice harvests have been coming in starting September. DMS

前の記事2023年10月5日 次の記事2023年10月5日