Resupply and rotation mission to Ayungin successful despite ''dangerous maneuvers'' by Chinese ships: PCG

A resupply and rotation mission to BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal was successful despite ''dangerous maneuvers'' four Chinese Coast Guard ships and four Chinese Matitime Militia vessels, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Wednesday.

The PCG deployed its two 44-meter ships, BRP Cabra and BRP Sindangan, to escort resupply boats.

PCG Commander Jay Tarriela, spokesperson for West Philippine Sea issues, said the four China Coast Guard (CGG) ships and four Chinese Maritime Militia (CMM) jeopardized the crew members' safety aboard the PCG vessels and Philippine resupply boats.

''Despite the challenging circumstances brought about by the illegal presence and activities of the CCG and CMM in our exclusive economic zone, the mission was carried out successfully. The much-needed supplies were delivered to our dedicated troops aboard the BRP Sierra Madre,'' said Tarriela.

''The PCG calls upon the CCG and CMM to immediately cease any illegal activities within the maritime zones of the Philippines. Doing so can foster a stable, secure, and rules-based maritime order conducive to regional cooperation and peace,'' said Tarriela. DMS