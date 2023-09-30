Foreign investments registered with BSP, through authorized agent banks, yield net inflows in August
Transactions on foreign investments registered with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), through AABs (authorized agent banks), in August recorded net inflows of $153 million resulting from the $1.4 billion gross inflows and the gross outflows of $1.3 billion for the month.
The recorded net inflows are smaller compared to the net inflows posted in July amounting to $962 million.
The $1.4 billion registered investments for the month are lower by $136 million (or by 8.6 percent) compared to the $1.6 billion recorded in July.
Majority of registered investments were in PSE-listed securities ($1.1 billion or 74.2 percent) [most of which were investments made in: (a) banks; (b) property; (c) holding firms; (d) food, beverage and tobacco; and (e) transportation services], while the remaining were in Peso government securities ($372 million or 25.8 percent) and in other instruments [less than one percent].
Investments for the month mostly came from Japan, the United Kingdom, United States, Luxembourg; and Singapore with combined share to total at 88.9 percent.
The $1.3 billion gross outflows for the month were higher by $673 million (or by 109.5 percent) compared to the gross outflows recorded for July ($614 million). The US remains to be the top destination of outflows, receiving $762 million (or 59.2 percent) of total outward remittances.
Year-on-year, registered investments in August are higher than the $792 million recorded in August 2022 (by $649 million or 82.0 percent), while gross outflows increased by $409 million (or by 46.6 percent) vis-a-vis the gross outflows posted in August 2022 ($878 million).
The $153 million net inflows in August were a reversal from the $86 million net outflows recorded for the same period a year ago.
Year-to-date transactions (January 1 to August 31) for foreign investments registered with the BSP, through AABs, yielded net inflows of $311 million which is smaller compared to the $589 million net inflows noted for the same period last year (January 1 to August 31). BSP