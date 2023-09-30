「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

9月30日のまにら新聞から

Marcos reappoints Herbosa as health secretary

［ 65 words｜2023.9.30｜英字 (English) ］

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr reappointed Teodoro Herbosa as ad interim secretary of the Department of Health, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said Friday.

Herbosa was bypassed after the Commission on Appointments said Wednesday there was no time to hear tackle his credentials.

Former Armed Forces chief Gen. Andres Centino was named Presidential Assistant for Maritime Concerns. He has the rank of secretary, the PCO said. DMS

