「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

8月19日のまにら新聞から

Three injured as speedboat catches fire off Zamboanga City

［ 137 words｜2023.8.19｜英字 (English) ］

Three people were injured after their speedboat caught fire in the waters off Zamboanga City on Thursday afternoon.

Based on the initial report, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Fadi Laminusa Express caught fire in the vicinity waters off Zamboanga City Pier at around 2 pm.

The speedboat carrying three people onboard was conducting a sea trial after departing from Tres Marias, Baliwasan Seaside, Zamboanga City the incident occurred.

According to the PCG, "the crew noticed a fire between the fuel tank and the battery of the speedboat.

"The responding team declared fire out at around 3:30 pm, while the speedboat eventually sank 300 meters south of Barangay Mariki, Zamboanga City," said PCG.

The Coast Guard Medical Clinic-Southwestern Mindanao provided immediate medical care for the three rescued crew members of the speedboat who sustained first-degree burns. Robina Asido/DMS

